|
|
BELL. Peacefully on Sunday 23rd February 2020 at Hospice after a long illness very courageously fought Juan Ambrose (JOE) aged 73 years of The Beary Farm, Laurel Bank, St Johns. Loving Husband of the old Doll June who he told most days that if you don't like it there is a boat in the morning. Dearest Dad of Warren, Joanne and the late Jamie. Adored Grandad of Anna, Sophie, Joseph, Corey and Jensen. Sadly missed by his Brothers, family and friends. A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at Peel Cathedral on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 11am. Followed by private interment in Peel Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice IOM. All are welcome at the Tynwald Inn at St Johns to share refreshments and a yarn. All enquiries please contact Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 27, 2020