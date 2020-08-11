|
CLAGUE. On Sunday 9th August peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Noble's Hospital, Juan Andrew of Plantation Hill, Port St Mary, faithful companion of Harley, beloved father of Stephen, Catreena and Maureen, loving "Popeye" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren and a dear brother of Elizabeth, he will be greatly missed by Jessie and all his family and friends. Funeral service and interment will take place at Rushen Parish Church at 1.30pm on Friday 14th August 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Mannin Cancers support Group, C\o The Treasurer, Mrs A. Dowd, 4 Victoria Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan: Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 11, 2020