|
|
Clarke. Peacefully on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, Juan Derek aged 51 years of Derby Road, Douglas. Much loved son of Derek and Vivien, loving dad to Lukas and Kieran, treasured brother to Janette and Kathryn he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral will take place on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at Douglas, Borough Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent to Hospice, Isle of Man Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 22, 2019