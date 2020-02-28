|
|
Guy. Juan (Jukes) aged 44 years of Port Erin, tragically on Friday 7th February 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Treasured son of Barbara and Johnny, irreplaceable dad of Charlie, much loved brother of Antony and Kylie, brother in law of Kaylee and David, loving grandson and amazing uncle to his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A light has gone out. Celebration of Juan's life will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 12.45 pm on Friday 6th March 2020. Please feel free to wear something in City blue. Family flowers only please. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020