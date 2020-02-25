|
|
LONERGAN. Judy, (formerly of Willaston) passed peacefully on Wednesday 19th February 2020 aged 64 years. Beloved wife of Tommy, loving mum of Dan and Tim, loving nana to Alfie, Liam, James, Lola and Holly. Funeral service will take place at 10.45am on Friday 28th February 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium, flowers welcome, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired to Sweetbriar Comfort fund, Thie Menagh, Farmhill, Braddan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020