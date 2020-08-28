|
NORTH. Julia Helen passed away peacefully on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at her home in Glenvine, aged 82 years. Dear wife of David, adored mother of Stephen and Andrew and Sister of Shirley. Much loved mother in law of Roz and Granny of Freya and Finbar. She will be sadly missed by her friends and all her family. A service will take place on Friday, September 4th at 10.30am at Marown Church to celebrate her life. It is Julia's wish that the congregation do not need to wear black. Donations to Anti-Cancer IOM or Hospice are welcome. All enquiries please contact Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby. Tel 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020