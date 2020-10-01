|
|
|
JULIA NORTHStephen, Andrew, all the family and I should like to thank all those who helped to make the atmosphere at Julia's Memorial Service so warm and comforting. We felt we were among her friends, and appreciated your presence. A big thank you must go to both Rev. Canon Janice Ward for taking the service and to Gareth Moore for playing the organ so beautifully. The large number of cards and letters, containing wonderful words of praise and appreciation of Julia's friendship and help to others, has been received with humble acknowledgement that, as many have remarked, she was a "real lady". Thank you all, most sincerely, for being her friend. Thank you to the Doctors and staff at the Palatine Practice; the efficient District Nurses; Dr Helen Grieg, at MEDS; the superb and friendly Nursing Staff from Hospice at Home; the helpful Staff from the Department of Health and Social Care Stores; the care assistants from Adorn and Sarah at Clear Pharmacy. Thank you to Mr. Steve Webster who carried the Royal British Legion Standard. Finally, thank you to Angie and her staff at The Crosby for providing an excellent spread and to Mr. Howard Kissack for the funeral arrangements.May God Bless you all,DAVID NORTH
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2020