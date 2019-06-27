Home

Locke. Peacefully on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at Castle View, Nursing, home, Peel, Julie aged 68 years of Circular Road Peel. Much loved wife of Norman, loving mum to Sian and Louise, mother in law to Mathew and Paul, treasured Nanny to Menna, Conor, Carly, Chloe and Rhys, dear sister to Kathryn and sister in law to Terry, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 11.30am in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 27, 2019
