Barnett. On Sunday the 5th of April 2020 peacefully at home. June aged 79 years of Alder Grove, Douglas. Much loved wife of the late Graham, loving mum of Stephen, Lynne, Tracy, Sally, Lisa and Timothy. Treasured Nan to Brian, Kevin, Chris, Paul, Josh, Aaron, Ross, Beau, Naomi, Arran, Danny G and Elijah. Beloved sister of Jean and the late Graham. A memorial service will be announced at a later date, will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service will be held. Donations in lieu may be sent to Rebecca House and Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020