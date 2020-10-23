|
SNOW. JUNE INNES 26th January 1929 - 18th October 2020. June loved the Lord. She found Jesus and committed her life to Him at the age of 19 and by the age of 22, she had seen both her siblings saved, by persuading them to accompany her to All Souls Langham Place - John Stott's church in London. June was a champion for the Gospel, never flinching whenever she had a moment's opportunity to ask people, "Do you know where you are going when you die?" No matter who, when or where, June would tell everyone that their soul would live forever and that they had to choose their Eternal destination in this life, right here and now, by choosing to accept Jesus as their Saviour today, in order to enter a relationship with Him now, and move to Heaven for Eternity, when passing from this life on Earth. (1 John 5:11-13) Some took offence but many were thrilled to know this Good News, and chose Jesus. John Glass, former Chair of the Evangelical Alliance, used to say of June, that she had been responsible for doubling the size of his congregation in Cheltenham, by bringing people from all walks of life to the church to hear the Good News preached, and to find Jesus as their Saviour. Now, in the twinkling of an eye, she has finally arrived at her chosen eternal destination with Jesus - where she longed to be. Well done June for your contribution to souls in heaven. You were utterly unique and treasured by many. Goodnight for now, we'll see you in the morning. Graveside Celebration of June's life was held at All Saints Parish Church, Lonan at 10am Friday 23rd October. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020