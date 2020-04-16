Home

Kaan Harley Douglas

Kaan Harley Douglas Obituary
Douglas. Kaan Harley. It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Kaan Harley Douglas aged 29, beloved son of Deana, brother of Danika, grandson, daddy, uncle and dearest friend. Kaan brought so much love and laughter to our lives and to those around him. Despite his gift of bringing a smile to so many people, deep inside he suffered in the darkness, privately battling a deep inexplicable pain. He succumbed to the silent illness of depression on Tuesday 31st March. We know that Kaan is now without pain and can be at peace with Scarlett forever in his arms. He has left his pain, but he also left us and we will never be the same again. But he will always be with us through memories and the laughs he forced upon us. We will see you everyday Kaan through your craziness, loves, hobbies and obsessions! Due to the current situation there will be a private cremation and we are unable to hold a celebration of Kaan's life at this time. If you'd like to make a donation In lieu of flowers in Kaan's memory please do so to Reach IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 16, 2020
