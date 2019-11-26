|
Hargreaves. Peacefully on Monday 11th November 2019 at her home, Karen aged 63 of Royal Avenue, Onchan, former manageress of the Leisure, Strand, Street, Douglas. Much loved wife of Ron, beloved daughter of Rene and the late Harry, dear sister to David she will be sadly missed by Nicole and all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Friday 29th November at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Home of Rest for Old Horses, Richmond Hill, Isle of Man, IM4 1JH. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 26, 2019