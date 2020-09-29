|
|
Skelly. Karen aged 60 years of Ramsey passed away peacefully on Saturday 19th of September 2020. Beloved wife of Peter, much loved mother of James and Vicky and nana to Elizabeth and Quinn. She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family. A funeral service will take place on Friday 2nd of October at 10.45am at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Home of Rest for Old Horses, Richmond Hill, Isle of Man IM4 1JH. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 29, 2020