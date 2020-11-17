|
|
WHITE. On Sunday 15 th November 2020, peacefully at home with her sisters at her side, Karen of Douglas. Dearly loved sister of Nicola and Sandra, much loved auntie of Claudia, Antonia, Elizabeth and Olivia. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends both on the island and in the UK. A service to celebrate Karen's life will take place at 1.15pm on Wednesday 25th November at St Ninian's Church in Douglas followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1561, Oxford, OX4 9GZ. All enquires please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 17, 2020