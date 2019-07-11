|
Davis. On Tuesday 9th July 2019 peacefully at Hospice Isle of Man. Kath of Ballachurry Avenue, Onchan. Loving wife of Alan, mum to Connor and Ryan, daughter of Betty and the late Victor and sister of Janet and Geraldine. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Service of Celebration for Kath's life will be held at St Peters Church, Onchan on Saturday 13th July 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas or St Peters Church Onchan, Parish Office, Church Carpark, Church Road, Onchan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 11, 2019