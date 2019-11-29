Home

T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Southern Funeral Directors
17 Orchard Road
Port Erin, Isle of Man IM9 6AJ
07624 493824
Katherine Elizabeth "Katie" Robley

Robley. Katherine (Katie) Elizabeth aged 19 years of Ballasalla formerly of Port Erin tragically on Saturday 26th October 2019 at Noble's Hospital. Treasured daughter of Becky and Tony, dearly loved sister of Brandon, Sophie and family, loved partner of Jay, and a much loved granddaughter, aunty and niece. She will be sadly missed by all her friends. Please keep praying for Jay. Funeral Service will be held at Living Hope Community Church, Port St Mary at 11am on Monday 18th November 2019 followed by a private Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Noble's Hospital Charitable Trusts, Management Department, Noble's Hospital, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RJ. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
