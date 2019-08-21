Home

Clark. Graham, one very miserable ex husband, and Geoffrey, her big son, would like to say a great big thank you to everyone who attended Kathie's funeral, or sent lovely "sympathy" cards and flowers. I already know she was popular but I admit to being pleasantly surprised. May I also express our appreciation to Eric Faragher Ltd, the undertakers, for the excellent service they provided and to Reverend Alessandra Di Chiara for her sympathetic handling of the actual funeral service at the Crematorium, her presentation and kind remarks made the situation almost bearable.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 21, 2019
