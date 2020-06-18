|
CAIN. On Monday 15th June 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Kathleen (Kath) aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth James, much loved mother of Christine and Jean, beloved nan of Sheryl and Ted, adored Nan Toast of Corey and Archie, loved mother in law of Jay and Kevin. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at Douglas Lawn Cemetery Chapel followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to The Salvation Army, Fairfield School, Tynwald Street, Douglas, IM1 1BE. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 18, 2020