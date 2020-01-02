Home

Kathleen Doris Cottier

COTTIER. On Thursday 26th December 2019 at Noble's Hospital, (Kay) Kathleen Doris of Ian Cannell Court, Douglas, beloved wife of Brian, loving mum of Cheryl, Pauline, Juan and Kristen loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Friday 31st January 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 2, 2020
