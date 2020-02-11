|
DRINKWATER. Née Carine. On Thursday 6th February 2020. Peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home with her family by her side. Kathleen 'Kath' aged 96 years formerly of Silverburn Drive, Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Robbie and dearly loved mum of Ros, Bev, Jed and Juan. Loved mother-in-law of Dave, Wayne, Helen and Jane. A much loved Nana, great-Nana and a dear sister of the late Tom. Funeral service will be held at 2.30pm on Friday 14th February at the Abbey Church, Ballasalla followed by interment at Rushen Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to the MSPCA Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale. IM4 3HL. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 11, 2020