RODGERS. (née Bridson). On Monday 2nd March 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a short illness, Kathleen Elizabeth aged 81 years of Royal Avenue in Onchan. Beloved wife of the late Terence (Terry), dearly loved mum of Clare and Paul, much loved by Adrian and Maria, loving nana of Isabella and Emily, dear sister of the late Gerald, loving auntie to all her nephews and nieces. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Wednesday 11th March at St Anthony's Church in Onchan followed by interment at St Peter's churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to CAFOD, c/o St Mary's Presbytery, Hill Street, Douglas. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 5, 2020