CLARK. On Thursday 1st August 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Kathleen Ellen "Kathy" of Ivydene Avenue, Onchan, beloved wife for 68 years of Graham, much loved mother of Geoffrey, mother-in-law of Elizabeth, dearly loved grandmother of Sarah, Paul and Gareth and great grandmother of Jack and Rosie. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Friday 9th August 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Manx Stroke Foundation, C/o The Treasurer, 66 Millennium Court, Douglas, IM2 4NN. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: enquiries @efl.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 6, 2019