Looney. Kathleen (Kath) aged 77 years of Colby, peacefully on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, treasured mother of Jane and Pam, mother in law of Tim and Martin, dearly loved Grandma Kath of Arthur and the late Thomas and a much loved sister of Olwyn. Kath will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Colby Methodist Church at 1.30pm on Thursday 12th November 2020 followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP or Isle of Man Anti Cancer Port Erin Branch, Unit 6, Middle River Industrial Estate, Pulrose Road, Douglas, IM2 1AL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 6, 2020