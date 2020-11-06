Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
13:30
Colby Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Looney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Looney

Add a Memory
Kathleen Looney Obituary
Looney. Kathleen (Kath) aged 77 years of Colby, peacefully on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, treasured mother of Jane and Pam, mother in law of Tim and Martin, dearly loved Grandma Kath of Arthur and the late Thomas and a much loved sister of Olwyn. Kath will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Colby Methodist Church at 1.30pm on Thursday 12th November 2020 followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP or Isle of Man Anti Cancer Port Erin Branch, Unit 6, Middle River Industrial Estate, Pulrose Road, Douglas, IM2 1AL. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -