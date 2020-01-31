Home

Kathleen Margaret (Gorry) Hudson

HUDSON. (Née GORRY) On Sunday 26th January 2020, peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home, Ballasalla. Kathleen Margaret, (née Gorry) aged 69 years of Lingague, Rushen. Dearly loved mother of Michelle and Sarah and a much loved grandma to Kerry, Alex, Abbie and Daisy. A loving aunt to Mark, Stephen, Michael, Patrick and the late Vincent. A dear sister and sister-in-law to Ray and Kathryn, David and Vanessa. A great niece to Kathleen. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 12:15pm on Thursday 6th February. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Manx Wildlife Trust, 7 - 8 Market Street, Peel. IM5 1AB. The family wish to thank the staff at Abbotswood Nursing Home for their loving care of Kath and to all the family. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or Castletown Chapel of Rest, 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020
