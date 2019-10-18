Home

Kathleen Margaret (Colvin) Moore

MOORE. On Saturday 12th October 2019, peacefully at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel. Kathleen Margaret 'Kay' (née Colvin) formerly of Ballasalla. Beloved wife of the late Les, dearest mother of Carol, Tina and Graham. A much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 10:45am on Thursday 24th October. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to British Heart Foundation. Compton House, 2300 The Crescent, Birmingham Business Park, Birmingham. B37 7YE or Alzheimer's society, Minerva suite, Level 3, Tower House, Castle Street, Douglas. IM1 2EZ. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone Port Erin 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
