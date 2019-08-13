Home

QUARK. Kathleen Marguerite aged 98 years of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7th August at Beaconsfield Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Tuesday 20th August at Bride Methodist Church, followed by interment in Bride Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Grest Home or Ramsey Queens Pier Restoration Trust. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 13, 2019
