MARSHALL. On Thursday 30th January 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Kathleen Mary aged 79 years of Lhag Beg, Port Erin. Formerly of Lingague. Dearly loved wife of Eric and a dear mother of David. Loving grandmother of Tom and Zara. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday 11th February at Station Road Methodist Church, Port Erin followed by interment at Rushen Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations, if so desired, may be sent to The Home of Rest for Old Horses, Richmond Hill, IM4 1JH. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020