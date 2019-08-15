|
|
Blackley, Kathleen Norma (known as Norma) - nee Cowell. Beloved wife of the late John Kinley and the late William Blackley, formerly of Onchan but recently of Rheast House, Queens drive, Peel. Passed away peacefully on Friday 26th April 2019 at Castle View Nursing Home, Peel aged 85 years. Beloved sister of Jean, Marlene, Marie, Ken and the late Yvonne. Much loved "Mum, "Nana" and Auntie to her many nieces and nephews near and far. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday 2nd May 2019 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired maybe sent to RNLI Peel branch C/o Alan Corlett, Aeg Cronk, Tynwald Road, Peel. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan, Telephone 673109 or 622897 [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019