RODGERS. Kathleen. Clare and Paul would like to thank family and friends for their many cards and messages of sympathy and support following their Mum's sad passing and to everyone who attended her funeral at St Anthony's Church. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 9 Noble's Hospital for their care of Mum throughout her illness. They would like to thank their cousin Mary who played the organ so splendidly at the funeral. Thank you to Monsignor John for his visits to Mum, for taking the service with such care and compassion and for his wisdom and advice throughout. Thanks also to Father Brian and Deacon Graham for their attendance at the funeral and to Rosie for her invaluable support. Our thanks to Tom and the team at Alexander Nurseries for the lovely floral tributes, to Dave and Anne at the Columba Club for their warm hospitality after the service and to Ken at Niarbyl Catering for the excellent refreshments. Finally, our grateful thanks to Steven and Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home for their sympathetic and professional organisation of the funeral.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020