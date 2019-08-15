Home

Kathleen Teresa (Kathy) McKnight

Kathleen Teresa (Kathy) McKnight Obituary
McKNIGHT. On Sunday 21st April 2019 peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home, Douglas after a long illness, Kathleen Teresa (Kathy) formerly of Peel Road, Douglas, beloved wife of Dougie, much loved mother of Tony, Michael, Paul and the late Mark, mother-in-law of Helen, dearly loved grandmother of Laura, Andrew, Sophie and Katie and a dear sister of Charles, Maureen and the late Betty. Funeral service and interment will take place at Douglas Borough Cemetery at 12.30pm on Wednesday 8th May 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Alzheimers Disease Society, IOM Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
