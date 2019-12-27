|
MOORE. Kathryn Marion. Passed away on Saturday 21st December 2019 at Noble's Hospital aged 90. Beloved wife of the late Harold, much loved mum of Gillian and the late Geoffrey, dear mother in law of Chris and adored Grandma of James, Alex and Christian. A service to celebrate Marion's life will take place at 11.30am on Monday 30th December at St Ninian's Church, Douglas. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be made to the Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club c/o Allan Brew, 25 Queen's Valley, Ramsey, IM8 1NG. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Telephone 673109 or 622897 [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 27, 2019