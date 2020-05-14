|
BRIDSON. Kay (Kathleen). Beloved wife of the late Michael (China), loving sister of David, Maurice, Joe and Helen. Sister-in-law of Babs, Margaret, Breda and Linda. Aunt to David, Derek, Stephen, Liah and Andrew. A wonderful friend to all who knew her and will be very much missed by Jackie Bracken, Mary Crellin, Audrey Corrin, Jan Newberry and Dot Moore. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place followed by a Memorial Service later in the year when restrictions are lifted. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made, if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel - 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 14, 2020