BARRON. Very sadly on Wednesday 31st July 2019, KEITH passed away at his home Brookfield Higher Foxdale, aged 72 years. Dearest dad of Michael, Andrew and Louis. A sadly missed brother, brother in law, uncle and cousin. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. No flowers please, service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 11.30am. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 10, 2019