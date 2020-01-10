|
HANCOCK. Keith age 89 years. Peacefully on 4th January 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home. Formerly of Ballasalla and Walton, West Yorkshire. Beloved husband of Joyce, much loved dad of Paul and Christine and a fun and loving grandad and great grandad. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road on Friday 17th January at 12:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to Alzheimer's Society, Scott Lodge, Scott Rd, Plymouth PL2 3DU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin, Isle of Man. IM9 6AP Tel: 01624 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 01624 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020