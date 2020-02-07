|
|
|
HANCOCK. Joyce and all the family would like to thank everyone who attended Keith's funeral and for all the kind messages, cards, flowers and support we received from so many people. Grateful thanks to all the wonderful staff at Abbotswood Nursing Home for the care, compassion and kindness shown to Keith during his time there. We greatly appreciated it. To Grace Easthope for conducting a beautiful and fitting funeral service; all the staff at the George Hotel in Castletown for providing a delicious buffet and a perfect venue for gathering to remember Keith; Gordon Cringle at Cringle & Co Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors for his gratefully received help and advice and for co-ordinating all the arrangements. A big thank you to all those who made donations to the Alzheimer's Society in Keith's memory.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020