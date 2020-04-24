|
HARTLEY. Keith aged 83 years. Passed away peacefully at Abbotswood Nursing Home , Ballasalla. On Monday 20th April 2020. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, a much loved dad of Simon and Martyn and a loving grandad and great grandad. Private Funeral Service at Kirk Rushen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Mannin Sepsis Isle of Man, Manx Registered Charity No/1220, D. Struthers, 18 Hawthorn Close, Onchan. IM3 3HL or Alzheimers Society (For Research), Scott Lodge, Scott Road, Plymouth. PL2 3DU. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Pot Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin, Tel : 833602 or 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown, Tel : 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 24, 2020