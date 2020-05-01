|
HARTLEY. Maureen, Martyn and Simon would like to express their grateful thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours. Also friends at St Marys Church, Port St Mary for their cards, prayers, messages and flowers received at this very sad time. Our thanks also to the staff at Abbotswood Nursing Home for their care of Keith over the last eleven months until Covid-19 took Keith from us. We also thank Rev. Liz Hull for her comforting words and prayers at the interment. Knowing that all you care helps to make the sadness easier to bare, thank you all, "God Bless". Our thanks also to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors for their help with the funeral arrangements and the beautiful flowers. Thank you too for Memorial donations in Keith's name for Mannin Sepsis Isle of Man and Alzhiemers Society (research), Plymouth.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020