HOLKER. Keith, of Hillberry Close, Douglas passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th January 2020 at Hospice aged 69 years after a brave 10 month fight against an aggressive brain tumour. Much loved husband of Celia, loving and devoted dad of Nina, Leila and Davina, grandad to Brad and Tillie, good friend to Steve and Carlo, Keith will be missed by everybody who knew him. A private funeral will take place. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers may be made if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 9, 2020