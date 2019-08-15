Home

Keith John Drewett

Keith John Drewett Obituary
DREWETT. KEITH JOHN, Queen Street Peel. Passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Tuesday 11th June 2019 aged 80 years. Dearly loved dad of Dawn, Mark and Simon and much loved partner of Jan, father in law, grandad, great grandad, uncle, great uncle and good friend of many. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held on Friday 28th June at Douglas Crematorium at 11.30am. By request no flowers please, donations in Lieu if desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries to David Lancaster Funeral Directors, Derby Drive, Peel. Tel: 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
