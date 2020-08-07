Home

Keith Moorley Sr. Obituary
Moorley. On Tuesday the 4th of August 2020 peacefully at Home surrounded by his family. Keith Snr aged 84 years of Lheannag Park, Douglas, formerly of Sheffield. Dearly beloved husband of Teresa Shirley Moorley, dearest father of Lynne, Keith Jnr, David, Stephen, Sue and Shirley and partners. Dear grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and family in Sheffield. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 12th of August at 2.00pm followed by cremation.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 7, 2020
