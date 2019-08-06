|
Hunt. The family of Kelley would like to thank all who attended his funeral and for their kind thoughts, wishes and many lovely cards, messages and flowers. Special thanks to Kelley's brother, sister-in-law and niece who came from Toronto to support us. Thanks to the staff of Ward 9 for looking after Kelley. Thank you to Rev. Grace Easthope for the service and thoughtful tribute. Thanks to Adrian Duggan & Son for looking after us through the whole proceedings. Thanks to Douglas Gold Club who put on an excellent reception.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 6, 2019