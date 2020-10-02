|
|
Levick. (Née Barr), Kelly Louise aged 39 years of Castletown, peacefully on Saturday 26th September 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, after a short illness bravely borne. Treasured daughter of John and Heather, dearly loved wife of Martin, devoted mother of Callum, Morgan, Caiden, Kian and Eoghan, loved sister of Charlotte, Joe and wife Tracey, much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews and a loved daughter in law of Robert and Kate, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Requiem Mass will be held at St Columba Catholic Church, Port Erin at 2pm on Tuesday 13th October 2020 followed by a Private Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP or Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, Bebington, Wirral, CH63 4JY. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 2, 2020