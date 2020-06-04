|
Cooil. Ken. Ann, Jo, Graeme and Chris would like to say a heartfelt thank you for all the cards, flowers and phone calls they have received following the sad loss of Ken. A sincere thank you must go to all the Hospice at Home nurses and District nurses who cared so much for him in his final days at home - there are too many to name individually but we are truly grateful for their dedication, expertise and empathy at such a difficult time. Thanks also to the Community Adult Therapy Service for providing all of the furniture and equipment necessary to make his final days comfortable. Thanks also to Grace Easthope for a lovely service and to Sarah Keggen at T S Keggen and Son, Funeral Directors for all her help and kindness at such a difficult time. Ann would also like to thank Chris and Jo for encouraging Ken to move to Walton House so that his needs were met more easily.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 4, 2020