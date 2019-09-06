|
ELLIOTT. on Monday 2nd September suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family. Ken aged 83 years of Douglas. Beloved husband of Avis, cherished dad of John, Dave and Liz, amazing grandad to Chris, Andy, Ruth, Lauren, Matthew, Leo, Mollie and Zac and loving great-grandad to Archie and Grace. A Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, Tynwald Street, Douglas on Friday 13th September at 11:15am followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be made to The Salvation Army for their ongoing work on the Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019