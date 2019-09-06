Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Elliott

Add a Memory
Ken Elliott Obituary
ELLIOTT. on Monday 2nd September suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family. Ken aged 83 years of Douglas. Beloved husband of Avis, cherished dad of John, Dave and Liz, amazing grandad to Chris, Andy, Ruth, Lauren, Matthew, Leo, Mollie and Zac and loving great-grandad to Archie and Grace. A Service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, Tynwald Street, Douglas on Friday 13th September at 11:15am followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be made to The Salvation Army for their ongoing work on the Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.