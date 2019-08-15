|
|
ELWORTHY. On Sunday 5th May, peacefully at his home, Scarlett Road, Castletown, after many years of struggle with Parkinson's disease, Rev. Ken Elworthy, beloved husband of Heather, much loved dad of Peter, Nicola and Tabitha, father-in-law of George and Sandra and a dearly loved grandad to Jayden, Eva and Alex. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at The Cooil Methodist Chapel at 12.30pm on Friday 17th May 2019 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to The Parkinson's Disease Society (IOM Branch), C/o Mrs O. Mackenzie, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan, IM3 4AB. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019