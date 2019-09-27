|
Harding. Peacefully on Sunday 22nd September 2019 at Noble's Hospital Braddan, Douglas. Ken aged 80 years of Kerroo Coar, Peel. Much loved husband of Marie, loving dad to Denise and Paula, father in law to Paul and Paula's partner Dale, treasured grandad to Thomas, Michael and Ellen. He will be sadly missed by his brother, family and many friends. Funeral will take place on Friday 4th October 2019 at 11.30am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
