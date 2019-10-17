|
Harding. Marie, Denise, Paula and all the family would like to thank all family and friends for attending Ken's service and donations made to Hospice IOM. We really appreciated having so many family and friends with us to share Ken's service, also to Cannon Kelly and Mrs Kelly, to ward 6 and 9 for all the nursing care they gave to Ken and for making our time with him memorable. All staff and Doctors at Peel Medical Centre, Sarah and helpers at the OAP who helped with Ken's care at home, and to our school friends Di and John who have been with us daily to help and support Ken. To Simon of Lancaster Funeral Service for all the excellent help, advice and time to answer questions and make Ken's service much easier for all the families sad loss. Thank you Simon.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 17, 2019