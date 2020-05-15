Home

Kenneth (Ken) Cooil

Cooil. Kenneth (Ken) aged 80 years of Colby, peacefully on Sunday 10th May 2020 with his family by his side. Treasured husband of Ann, dearly loved father of Jo and Graeme, father in law of Chris, much loved grandad of Ben, Tom, Jess, Joe, Jim and their partners and great grandad of Alby. Dear brother of Robert, Paul and the late Geoffrey and fondly remembered brother in law. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 15, 2020
