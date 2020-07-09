|
EDWARDS. On Wednesday 1st July 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Kenneth Douglas, of Tromode Close, much loved father of Jason, Adrian and the late Kendra, beloved grandfather of Liam, Paul, Laura, Emma, Chloe, Louise, Christopher, Kevin and Kelsey, dearly loved great grandfather to his many great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, and fondly remembered by all who knew him. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough crematorium on Friday 17th July at 11.30am. Flowers from friends of Kenneth are welcome. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd. Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 9, 2020