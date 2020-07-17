Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Evans

Add a Memory
Kenneth Evans Obituary
Evans. Kenneth (Ken) aged 88 years, formerly of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Monday 13th July. Loving husband of the late Helen, father of Lynne, stepfather to Eddie and Diane, Donna and John and Paul and Marylin. A loving grandfather to Illiam, Kerron, Odin, Isla, Jean and Kimi, and a great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. The family wish to express sincere thanks to all staff at Reayrt ny Baie and Hospice for their supportive care given to Ken and family throughout this time. The funeral service will be held at 10:45am on Wednesday 22nd July at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -