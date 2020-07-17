|
|
Evans. Kenneth (Ken) aged 88 years, formerly of Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Monday 13th July. Loving husband of the late Helen, father of Lynne, stepfather to Eddie and Diane, Donna and John and Paul and Marylin. A loving grandfather to Illiam, Kerron, Odin, Isla, Jean and Kimi, and a great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. The family wish to express sincere thanks to all staff at Reayrt ny Baie and Hospice for their supportive care given to Ken and family throughout this time. The funeral service will be held at 10:45am on Wednesday 22nd July at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to Hospice IOM. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 17, 2020